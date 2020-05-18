Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Wine Bottle and 2 Glass Set
$18 $20
free shipping w/ $35

It's at least $7 under what third-party sellers charge. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • 25.5-oz. vacuum-insulated stainless steel wine bottle
  • 2 14-oz. vacuum-insulated stainless steel wine tumblers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register