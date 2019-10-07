New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Ozark Trail Portable Charger with LED Battery Gauge
$20 $26
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • powered by 3 lithium ion rechargeable batteries
  • weatherproof charging port cover
  • auxiliary flashlight mode
  • includes USB charging cord
  • Model: 20202
2 comments
Phlip
Yup I have one only because I got it on clearance. And it's huge. The light is bright and to open the cover for the ports is not a fingernail job. I use a coin.
3 min ago
Skooter
Expensive for a 6600mAh powerbank.
30 min ago