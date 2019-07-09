New
Ozark Trail Oversized Chair
$13 $18
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Oversized Chair in several colors (Blue/Taupe pictured) for $12.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Built-in universal umbrella holder
  • Carry bag
  • Two built-in cup holders
  • Steel frame
  • Supports up to 400 lbs.
