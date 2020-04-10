Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Himont 40F Climatech Mummy Sleeping Bag
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $35

Take up to $30 off and get an excellent price for a mummy style sleeping bag with this temperature rating. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in regular or long.
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • neck and zipper baffle
  • bottom loops for hanging
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register