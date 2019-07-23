New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 40F X-Large Rectangular Sleeping Bag
$25 $45
$6 shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 40F X-Large Rectangular Sleeping Bag for $24.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Note you can create a double bag by purchasing two and zipping them together
Features
  • measures 36" x 80"
  • recommended for people 6-foot tall and above
  • 2-sided zipper
  • built-in tech storage pocket
  • rated to 40 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Model: OT88300
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register