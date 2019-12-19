Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 20-Person Tunnel Tent
$160 $269
free shipping

That's $10 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $39 today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • center height: 80"
  • removable 48" x 27" movie screen
  • sleeps up to 20 people
