Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-Person Family Cabin Tent
$145 $249
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-Person Family Cabin Tent for $145 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago, $104 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 80" center height
  • two room dividers, three entry doors, nine windows
  • removable movie screen
