Walmart · 41 mins ago
Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent
$249 $321
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now

  • Requires 6 AAA batteries (not included) for LED light strings.
  • all steel cabin design with single gable entrance
  • 2 LED light strings
  • 2 2-foot deep closets with large mesh hanging organizer, gear hanger, and four carabiners
  • 2 hanging corner organizers
  • 2 removable room dividers
  • includes mud mat, e-port, and rolling storage duffel
  • measures 20x9x7-feet
