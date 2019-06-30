New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack in Grey for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
- includes cup holders and carry bag
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acme Furniture Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner
$109 $253
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Beige for $109 with free shipping. That's $36 under last week's mention, which had microfiber upholstery, and the lowest price we've seen for any version. (It's the best deal for any color now by $30, although many retailers charge around $200.) Buy Now
Features
- motion reclining mechanism
- pillow arm top
- tight seat & back cushion
Amazon · 3 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Walmart · 3 days ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart · 12 hrs ago
Ozark Trail 10x10-Ft. Slant-Leg Canopy
$35 $45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Slant-Leg Instant Canopy in Gold or Michigan Navy for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- steel and polyester construction
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses
$4 $8
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses for $3.84. That's a very strong price for such a pair of sunglasses. Buy Now
