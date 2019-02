Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Eagle 40-Liter Hiking Backpack in Blue for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, you can pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping.) That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less last July. It features a waist belt with zippered pockets, air-mesh shoulder straps, adjustable back panel, and rain cover.