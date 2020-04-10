Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Ozark Trail Crystal Caverns 4-in-1 Wearable Blanket
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $35

This versatile blanket is perfect for all your outdoor activities, as it can be used as a sleeping bag, blanket, pillow, or poncho. Whatever your use, it will keep you warm and toasty. Plus, it's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It is available in Camouflage or LLoyd Print (pictured).
  • Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
  • measures 60" x 78"
  • folds up into integrated zipper carry bag
