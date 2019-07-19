New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Crane Lake Cooking Storage Table
$65 $79
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Crane Lake Cooking Storage Table for $65 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • aluminum frame
  • 4 zippered compartments
  • hard table top
  • weather-resistant, PVC-coated fabric
