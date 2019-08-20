Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eagle Creek Women's 65L Water-Resistant Backpack in Concord for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White or Grey for $123 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Adjustable Tailgate Padded Couch in Red for $51.16 with free shipping. That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set in Gray/Orange for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by about $29. Buy Now
Sign In or Register