Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail 8" Cast Iron Skillet
$5
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 8" cast iron skillet. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • easy pour lip
  • loop handle
  • preseasoned
