Walmart
Ozark Trail 6" Fillet Knife
$3 $10
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • comes with a sheath
  • Model: OTWFK6P
  Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
