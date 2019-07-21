New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123 $147
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White or Grey for $123 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now

Features
  • 4 bottle holders
  • built-in bottle opener
  • oversized drain
  • wire basket
  • T-handle latches
