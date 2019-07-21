Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White or Grey for $123 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $90 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $35. Buy Now
- two mesh pockets
- two chairs
- nap pad
- carry bag
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 20x10-Foot Straight-Leg Instant Canopy in White for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $23. Buy Now
- 115" peak height
- shades 200 square feet
- CPAI-84 flame resistant rating
- 10 ground stakes
- Model: WF-2010
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set in Gray/Orange for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by about $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $89. Buy Now
- 4-person tent
- sleeping gear for 2 people
- 2 chairs
- additional camping gear
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-Person Family Cabin Tent for $145 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 80" center height
- 2 room dividers, 3 entry doors, 9 windows
- removable movie screen
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy in Blue for $479.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's a $40 drop from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $173.) Buy Now
- Own a big truck and have good friends? You can also opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee.
- designed for up to 2 adults and 3 children
- adjustable seating
- built-in cooler and rod holders
- Model: 72141
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float for $13.49 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- 53" diameter
- designed for 1 person
- 2 grab handles
- 2 cupholders
- Model: 58825EU
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $18.32. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Crane Lake Camp Kitchen Organizer in Greystone for $49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- MDF board top
- folds into a carry case
- measures 23.6" x 20" x 31.5"
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon in Red for $44.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- removable padded bed liner
- organizer wrap
- weight capacity of 225 lbs
- Model: TR-21727P
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Oversized Chair in several colors (Blue/Taupe pictured) for $12.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Built-in universal umbrella holder
- Carry bag
- Two built-in cup holders
- Steel frame
- Supports up to 400 lbs.
