Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Ozark Trail 4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Black for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off list, the second best outright price we've seen for a cast iron dutch oven this size, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 30-oz. Tumbler in several colors (Stainless Steel pictured) for $8.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $4 less in March. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price is now $5.32. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Global Wear via Amazon offers the Royal Decanters Sailing Ship Set for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $138. Clip the $25 off on-page coupon and apply code "ONK9Y2X2" cuts that to $96.44. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White or Grey for $123 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Adjustable Tailgate Padded Couch in Red for $51.16 with free shipping. That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set in Gray/Orange for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by about $29. Buy Now
