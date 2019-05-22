Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant A-Frame Tent with Awning for $38. In cart, that drops to $32.30. With free shipping, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $27, although some retailers charge $79 or more.) It features pre-attached poles, fits one queen mattress, and comes with a carry bag.