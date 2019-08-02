New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail 30-oz. Tumbler
$9 $15
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 30-oz. Tumbler in several colors (Stainless Steel pictured) for $8.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $4 less in March. Buy Now

Features
  • BPA-free
  • double-walled and vacuum-sealed
1 comment
bjturk512
For a long time, these have been $8.78 in every Walmart store that I've visited in Arizona and SoCal.
47 min ago