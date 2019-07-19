Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $90 off and the best price we could find.
- two mesh pockets
- two chairs
- nap pad
- carry bag
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-Person Family Cabin Tent for $145 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago, $104 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 80" center height
- two room dividers, three entry doors, nine windows
- removable movie screen
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set in Gray/Orange for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by about $29. Buy Now
- 4-person tent
- sleeping gear for 2 people
- 2 chairs
- additional camping gear
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 20x10-Foot Straight-Leg Instant Canopy in White for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23, although we saw it for $5 less in our mention from last September. Buy Now
- 115" peak height
- shades 200 square feet
- CPAI-84 flame resistant rating
- 10 ground stakes
- Model: WF-2010
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float for $13.49 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- 53" diameter
- designed for 1 person
- 2 grab handles
- 2 cupholders
- Model: 58825EU
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $18.32. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 26-Quart High-Performance Cooler in Blue for $78 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find for this color by $16. (We saw it in gray and white for a buck less a month ago.) Buy Now
- It's available in three other colors for a buck less
- 2 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- fish ruler on the lid
- T-handle latches
- Model: 2734WU99DAEA
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Crane Lake Camp Kitchen Organizer in Greystone for $49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- MDF board top
- folds into a carry case
- measures 23.6" x 20" x 31.5"
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon in Red for $44.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- removable padded bed liner
- organizer wrap
- weight capacity of 225 lbs
- Model: TR-21727P
