Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Ozark Trail 3-Person 16-Piece Camping Bundle
$89 $229
free shipping

That's $140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3-person tent with rainfly and awning
  • 2 trekking poles
  • 2 camp chairs
  • double sleeping bag
  • sleeping pad
  • 9 metal stakes
  • carry bag
  • Model: 30594
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register