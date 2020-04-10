Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Ozark Trail 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler 4-Pack
$26
free shipping w/ $35

With 3,599 five-star reviews, we'd say people are pretty please with these tumblers. Several even said that they are comparable to name brand tumblers, and you'd pay at least $30 for just one of those of the same size, so it is fairly safe to say that this 4-pack is an incredible value. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • BPA-free
  • locking lid
  • non-skid bottom
  • 18/8 stainless steel
  • double-walled vacuum insulation
