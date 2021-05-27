Ozark Trail 15x15ft 9-Person Lighted Sphere Tent for $179
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail 15x15ft 9-Person Lighted Sphere Tent
$179 $229
Features
  • Sleeps 9
  • Integrated string lights
  • Mesh windows
  • 4 ground vents
  • Carry bag included
  • 19 tent stakes included
  • Fits 2 queen airbeds
