New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Ozark Trail 12-Person Cabin Tent w/ Porch
$135
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 12-Person Cabin Tent with Screen Porch in Blue for $135 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • fits 4 queen size air beds or 12 people in sleeping bags
  • second rear door
  • 90" center height
  • front screen porch
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register