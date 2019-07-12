New
Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo
$89 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • rolling carry bag
  • 100 square foot of shade
  • includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
  • chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
