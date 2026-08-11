This Ozark Trail daypack is priced at $4.97 at Walmart. It includes a padded back panel, adjustable shoulder straps, and a zippered front pocket for organizing smaller items. Spend $35 to get free shipping or choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10-liter capacity for day trips or everyday use
- Main compartment plus a front zippered accessory pocket
- Padded back panel and adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Embossed polyester fabric construction
- Top carry handle for easy lifting
- Measures 8.47" x 4.93" x 16.15"
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Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $10 off the $25 list price for a travel backpack which suits light packers, carry-on travelers, or anyone who needs a compact bag for day trips without committing to a larger pack. Apply coupon code "MNLMUVJ3" to save. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated padded laptop compartment for added protection
- Water-resistant 600D twill construction
- Breathable mesh back with padded adjustable shoulder straps
- 180° zippered opening for easier airport security screening
- Waist buckle for added stability
This McDonald's bag backpack is $15 at eBay. You'd pay at least $21 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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