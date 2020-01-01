Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Ozan Premium Home Bedazzle Towels and Washcloths
from $3
free shipping w/$25

The prices reflect an extra 25% off via coupon code "VIP", with washcloths as low as $2.99, and bath towels from $14.99, which is $21 off list. All are at the lowest prices we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • To get this deal, use code "VIP".
  • Yarn-dyed Turkish cotton construction
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 31 min ago
