$8 $25
$1 shipping
You'd pay close to $30 elsewhere Buy Now at 13 Deals
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil & Brew French Press
$17 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $9, and the best price Amazon has ever offered. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 32-oz. capacity
- locking pot handle
REI · 11 hrs ago
Ultimate Survival Technologies Reusable Hand Warmer 4-Pack
$6 $8
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at REI
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- provides up to 130°F of heat in just 15 seconds
- keeps warm for up to 2 hours
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Apluschoice Car/SUV Rooftop Campsite Awning
from $90
free shipping
Save at least $163 off list. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Apluschoice via eBay.
- Available in Sand (pictured) and Gray.
Features
- Telescoping poles
- Stakes and guy ropes for windy weather
- Requires a car or SUV (not included heheh)
- Model: 07CSA
Sierra · 2 days ago
Sierra Clearance
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on over 1,800 items including men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and outdoor gear. Men's Jackets from $43. Women's Jackets from $39. Shop Now at Sierra
Tips
- Apply code "SHIP89" to get free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
13 Deals · 2 days ago
Rubberized Waterproof Magic Tape
$6 $25
$1 shipping
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 8" x 5ft roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Thermal Merino Wool Crew Socks 2-Pack
$8 $20
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Ships in random colors.
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
Polar Fleece Men's Gloves 3-Pack
$6 $18
free shipping
If that's not enough, you can also get 6 pairs for $10. Buy Now at 13 Deals
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Exercise Mobility Kit
$19 $60
free shipping
It's $41 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- Includes a high density foam roller, spiky ball, muscle roller stick, and carrying / storage bag
