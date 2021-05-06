Oxford 7-Piece Cherry & Birch Veneer Extendable Dining Set for $809
Oxford 7-Piece Cherry & Birch Veneer Extendable Dining Set
$809 $2,023
$261 white glove delivery

At 60% off, that's a savings of $1,214. Buy Now at Macy's

  • White glove delivery adds $261 (the exact delivery fee may vary by zip code) and includes full assembly in your room of choice, vacuuming, and removal of packing materials. Those are effectively free services since you'd pay the same amount for entrance drop-off.
  • two 14" leaves
  • pine solids with cherry and birch veneers
  • table measures approximately 44" W x 82" to 110" L
