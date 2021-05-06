Oxford 7-Piece Cherry & Birch Veneer Extendable Dining Set for $809

At 60% off, that's a savings of $1,214. Buy Now at Macy's
- White glove delivery adds $261 (the exact delivery fee may vary by zip code) and includes full assembly in your room of choice, vacuuming, and removal of packing materials. Those are effectively free services since you'd pay the same amount for entrance drop-off.
- two 14" leaves
- pine solids with cherry and birch veneers
- table measures approximately 44" W x 82" to 110" L
Clip the on-page coupon to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black & Rustic Brown at this price.
- Sold by Casaottima Store via Amazon.
- measures 19.6" x 39" x 29.5" overall
- triangle reinforcement at joints
- adjustable feet for stability
- waterproof, anti-scratch top
- made of metal and MDF
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
Shop over 4,000 items including bean bags from $29, benches from $47, chairs from $53, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Sandrew 3-Piece Fabric Sectional for $1,833.50 (50% off list).
- Shipping varies by location.
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- caster wheels
- 8 slot wine rack
- metal mesh doors
- 36" x 47.2" x 15.7"
- Model: HFW-15700C6
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
