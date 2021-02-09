New
$1 $10
This supernatural thriller costs at least $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Steam
Features
- PC Gamer gave it 83/100, saying it's a "beautiful story-driven adventure game with a compelling story and great characters".
Details
Expires 2/15/2021
Steam · 1 mo ago
Steam Winter Sale
Up to 90% off
Shop a variety of games, including adventure games, strategy, simulation, sports, VR, RPG, and more genres. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Street Fighter V, Borderlands 3, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts, and much more
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for PC
free
Epic Games Store · 4 days ago
Metro: Last Light Redux (Epic Games) for PC
Free
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- explore beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow
Epic Games Store · 3 days ago
For the King (Epic Games) for PC
Free
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- rated Teen
- dice-roll inspired combat
Steam · 3 days ago
World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack DLC
free
That's a $25 savings! Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- It requires the base game World of Warships on Steam in order to play.
Features
- Includes a new battleship, port, commander, and more
Steam · 1 day ago
XCOM 2 for PC
$5 $60
That's the cheapest this strategy classic has ever been, and a low now by $47. Buy Now at Steam
Tips
- You can also get the nigh-essential War of the Chosen expansion for $9.99 (a $25 low).
Features
- PC Gamer gave it 94/100: "Exceptionally tough, rewarding strategy and a masterful reworking of the XCOM formula. We'll play this forever."
Steam · 2 wks ago
EA Play 1-Month Sub (Steam)
$1 $5
Get your first month of EA Play via Steam for just a buck – that's a $4 savings. Buy Now at Steam
Tips
- For first-time subscribers only.
Features
- full access to games including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Mass Effect, Battlefield, and Peggle
