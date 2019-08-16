- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks off at $700 off, and is the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,548.79. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,393.91. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $76 under our mention from last week, a savings of $936, and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
