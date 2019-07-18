New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC
$899 $1,899
free shipping

Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $1,000 off, and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 32GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: DTW2
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Walmart Private Label Brands
Core i7 Gaming Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register