Walmart · 28 mins ago
Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC
$699 $1,399
free shipping

Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $700 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 2TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10
  • Model: DTW1
