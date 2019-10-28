New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Overpowered Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Gaming Desktop PC w/ 11GB GPU
$999 $2,099
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,100 off list and nearly what you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 32GB RAM, 2TB HDD, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB GPU
  • Windows 10
  • Model: DTW3
