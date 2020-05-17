Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Overpowered Coffee Lake i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 6GB GPU
$797 in-cart $999
free shipping

That's $202 off list and the best price we could find for these specs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Add to cart to see this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 144Hz 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 32GB RAM, 2TB hard drive, & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: OPLP3
