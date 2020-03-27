Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Overpowered Coffee Lake i7 16" Gaming Laptop
$612 in cart $720
free shipping

That's $187 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • The price drops in cart
  • Backed by a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake 2.2GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10
  • Model: OPLP2
