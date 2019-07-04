New
free
via Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store offers downloads of Overcooked for Windows for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. This infuriatingly fun
torture co-op game places you and up to three other friends in the tiny shoes of a chef to prepare, cook, and serve seemingly simple dishes in what feels like a never-ending onslaught of challenges. Shop Now
Features
- Hear your friends yell in a panic "I need a... a... yellow tomato!" "You mean a potato?"
- "How hard is it to chop some onions?! Ahh! I just fell off the iceberg."
- "Now I know why Gordon Ramsay is so angry all the time."
- "How on earth can a rat run carrying an ENTIRE cheeseburger?"
Details
Comments
-
-
-
Related Offers
Ends Today
6 days ago
Last Day of June for PC
free $20
digital delivery
Epic Games offers downloads of Last Day of June for Windows for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. This interactive adventure-puzzle game is inspired by Steven Wilson's song "Drive Home". Shop Now
Steam · 1 wk ago
The Room Three for PC
$1 $6
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of The Room Three for Windows for $1.49. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find for this beautiful, critically-acclaimed puzzle game. Buy Now
Steam · 1 wk ago
Into the Breach for PC
$7 $15
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Into the Breach for Windows and Mac for $7.49. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Tips
- This critical smash is the follow-up to the hugely-popular FTL
Steam · 1 wk ago
Monster Hunter: World for PC
$30 $60
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Monster Hunter: World for Windows for $29.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Tips
- It now includes the Witcher crossover DLC, which allows you to go hunting as good ol' Geralt
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Wolfenstein Youngblood for PS4, XB1, Switch
preorders for $25
pickup at Walmart
It's the best price we could find by $5
Walmart offers preorders of
Note: It's expected to ship on July 26.
Fanatical · 22 hrs ago
Fanatical Red Hot PC Gaming Sale
Fanatical discounts more than 2,000 Windows, Mac, and Linux game downloads as part of its Red Hot Sale. Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "FANATICAL10". Shop Now
Steam · 1 wk ago
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition for PC/Mac
$27 $45
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition for Windows and Mac for $26.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Tips
- Its original release had 2017's second-highest Metacritic score, next to Breath of the Wild; this expanded edition features a reworked third act and fleshed-out quests
Steam · 1 wk ago
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PC
$24 $40
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Windows for $23.99. That's $16 off list and the first discount we've seen for the PC version of this nostalgic PlayStation mascot platformer. Buy Now
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
6 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
10 mos ago
National Parks 2018-2019 Pass
free for 4th graders
Save $80 and explore brave new worlds
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2018-2019 Pass for free to the families of interested 2018-2019 fourth graders. That's $80 less than buying a regular National Parks annual pass at a park. It grants admission to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Canyon. The pass expires on August 31, 2019.
Note: For families, each pass admits all children under 16 and up to three adults for free.
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 21 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
