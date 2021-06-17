Overcooked! 2 for PC (Epic Games): Free

That's a $12 low and the best deal we could find. Join with your friends in this chaotic new adventure that will have you cooking up a new slew of recipes in a brand new overworld map by land, sea, and air. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated for Everyone
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Prime Gaming members can click on the 'claim' button to get a unique download code, which you will then need to take to Origin to redeem the game. Shop Now at Amazon
- Unique download code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21, 2021.
- digital download
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Apply coupon code "FORWARD" to save an extra $10 off $15 or more on a range of games already discounted up to 80% off. Titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 5, and more. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Save 74% to 89% on a selection of PC games for download. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour for $2 ($18 off).
- 30 titles
Enhance your Discord voice, video, and text chat with 3 free months of Discord Nitro. That's a $30 savings. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- Limited time to 1st-time Nitro users only. Subscription auto-renews for $9.99/month unless cancelled.
- Animated avatars and a custom tag
- 2 Server Boosts and a 30% off extra Boosts
- Ability to collect and make your own emojis, profile badges
- Hi-res video, screenshare, and Go Live streaming
