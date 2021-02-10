Save the world through food! (What else?) Go back to the Onion Kingdom and get cooking in new themes ranging from sushi restaurants, magic schools, mines, and even alien planets! Shop Now at Nintendo
- For Nintendo Switch Online members only.
- rated E for Everyone
Expires 2/17/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop used games for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, including Jumanji, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3, and Moving Out, as well as movies on Blu-ray, including 1917, Birds of Prey, and more. Shop Now at GameFly
- Pictured is the Used Spiderman for PS4 for $19.99 (low by $16).
Experience the next generation of Zombies with this free one week access. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Requires Xbox Live Gold subscription.
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- co-op mode
That's $15 less than you'd pay for a physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Nintendo
- chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players
- includes ‘The Lost Morsel’ and ‘Festive Seasoning’ expansions
Shop over 400 games with prices starting from a buck. Buy Now at PlayStation Store
- pictured is Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition for $14.99 ($35 off)
Save on a variety of games across Nintendo's library, including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, UNO, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch for $29.99 ($20 off).
Save on over 600 games for Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition for Nintendo Switch pre-order for $17.99.
That's an all-time low and the best price now by $36. Buy Now at Nintendo
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- digital download
- up to 12 players
- First-Person, Action, Multiplayer
