Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 14 mins ago
OverBoard Waterproof Large Phone Case
$20 $31
free shipping

Invest in keeping your phone safe – you can save $19 in the process. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Black or Aqua.
Features
  • submersible up to 19 feet for 60 minutes
  • IP68 waterproof rating
  • neck lanyard & carabiner clip
  • Model: OB1106
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cell Phone Cases B&H Photo Video
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register