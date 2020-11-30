Open Offer in New Tab
Outward Hound Ripstop Dog Life Jacket
from $12
free shipping w/ $35

Each of the below sizes is a low by at least $3, although you'd pay around double or more from most other retailers. So you see, we didn't just post this deal to look at an adorable corgi pupper dressed in a life jacket. (However, we cannot promise that this wasn't a factor.) The sizes:

  • Small for $11.57 (low by $9, most charge $29 or more)
  • Medium for $13.02 (low by $3, most charge $33 or more)
  • Large for $19.34 (low by $7, most charge $37 or more)
  • XL for $19.99 (low by $9, most charge $41 or more)

Tips
  • Available in Orange.
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Details
