- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the open box Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,078.19 ($160 off).
Published 2/19/2021
Verified 2/19/2021
It's $231 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Use coupon code "50K3D96H" to take 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deep via Amazon.
- supports 2 TVs at the same time without a splitter
- supports 4K, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p
- 33-foot RG6 coax cable
- 150-mile range
- 360° rotation
- includes remote, adapter, 33-foot coax cable, and mounting pole
Apply code "RGL28"to get the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG
- Stream from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more
- Android
- compatible with Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports, 1 Lan, 2 USB
- X-Fusion laser light technology
- Model: HS100L5F
That's a $400 savings off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- voice remote
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3 HDMI and 4 USB ports
- built in WiFi and integrated apps
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built-in Google Assistant, compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Model: 75H6510G
Save on over 700 high end speakers, receivers, amplifiers, entire systems, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- AudioSource Metra Garage Bluetooth Sound System pictured in Black for $320 ($50 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Items on offer include Echo Shows, Echo Dots, Nest Cams, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat for $79 (low by $50).
Save on hundreds of open-box or scratch and dent items at significant savings. Though the average discount is below $200, there are deeper discounts within the sale where we have found as much as $800 off select items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the LG 75UN8570PUC 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for 947.14 ($50 low).
