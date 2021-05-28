Outlet Cover Plate w/ LED Night Lite 5-Pack for $14

AlphabetDeal · 27 mins ago
$14 $17
free shipping
Apply the code "Outlet" to save $3. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Tips
- The 10-Pack option drops the $21.59 via the same code.
- Available in Duplex/Round or Decor/Square.
Features
- dusk to dawn auto on/off sensor
Details
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Solar Powered Waterproof LED Deck Light 4-Pack
$13 $50
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
MagicPro Plug-in LED Night Light 2-Pack
$3.99 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $3 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by First Season via Amazon.
Features
- auto dusk to dawn sensor
- adjustable brightness
- Model: MP-2
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lijun 50-Ft. LED String Lights
$21 $35
free shipping
Clip the 10% extra savings coupon and apply code "RI5R62OF" to save a total of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by LJShop-US via Amazon.
Features
- 25 G40 bulbs + 2 spare
- 2700K warm
- end to end connections
