2969samir via eBay offers this Outlet Cover Plate 3-LED Nightlight 4-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $2 and the lowest per-unit price we've seen. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGNLIGHT" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $4 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
GTQ Store via Amazon offers its GTQ Motion Sensor Closet Light for $9.99. Coupon code "7Z4ZY7WA" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Torchstar Dusk-to-Dawn LED Outdoor Barn Light in Daylight for $29.99. Clip the 10% off coupon to cut that to $26.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers the Honeywell 48-Foot Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights for $49.99. Coupon code "RFGH486Z" drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.48 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offer the Shine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack for $199.99. Coupon code "BBKDSSN9" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $70 under our May mention, $120 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
