New
UntilGone · 45 mins ago
$25 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS1477921" cuts it to $105 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 1400K to 1600K color temperature
- IP65 waterproof
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
Mulandi 12W LED Sconce
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50OXKTIL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mulandi via Amazon.
Features
- IP44 ingress protection rating
- measures 8.9" x 8.8" x 4.3"
- 4,000K color temperature
- 1,500 lumens
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Energetic Lighting 12W Dimmable 5" or 6" LED Can Light 12-Pack
$32 $65
free shipping
Take half off with coupon code "UC6Y4L4G". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (5000k Daylight pictured).
- Sold by Yankon Lighting Inc via Amazon.
Features
- fits 5" or 6" can lights
- up to 36,000-hour lifespan
- E26 base
- ETL listed
- 150W equivalent
- dimmable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Partphoner 12-Watt LED Modern Wall Sconce 2-Pack
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
Features
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Amazon · 3 days ago
JJC 13W 6" LED Recessed Light 6-Pack w/ Junction Boxes
$19 $53
free shipping
Apply code "652RAILS" to save $34. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JJC Lighting via Amazon.
- At this price in 5000K Daylight White.
Features
- IC (insulation contact) rated
- dimmable
- ulta-thin
New
UntilGone · 45 mins ago
Mechanix Wear Hi-Viz FastFit Work Gloves (1 to 5 Pairs)
from $10
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS274921" cuts one pair to $20 off list price. Shop Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Multipacks are also available at better prices per pair, plus $5 off with the same coupon.
Features
- fluorescent and reflective materials
- stretch-elastic closure
- touchscreen-capable
Ends Today
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Reebok Men's Performance Mesh Shorts 4-Pack
$33 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS444821" for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in Shades of Gray or Assorted Colors.
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Amerileather Savvy Leather Executive Briefcase
$50 $174
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS5360921" cuts it to the best deal we could find by $37. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 3 divided sections
- 2 card slots
- 3 pen holders
- front flap buckle key closure
- rear drop-in pocket
- removable, adjustable leather shoulder strap
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Amerileather Leather Accessories Pouch
$5.99 $16
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS16921" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Features
- Adjustable/removable shoulder strap
- Inner mesh pockets
- Zippered closures
