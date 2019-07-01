New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Outdoor Products Arrowhead 8.0 Internal Frame Pack Camping Backpack
$24 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Outdoor Products Arrowhead 8.0 Internal Frame Pack Camping Backpack in several colors (Black/Griffin pictured) for $23.55. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
  • 47.5-liter capacity
  • hydration reservoir compatible (reservoir not included)
  • adjustable sternum strap and padded hip belt
  • cool mesh padded back
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Backpacks Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register