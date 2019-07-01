New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
$24 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Outdoor Products Arrowhead 8.0 Internal Frame Pack Camping Backpack in several colors (Black/Griffin pictured) for $23.55. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- 47.5-liter capacity
- hydration reservoir compatible (reservoir not included)
- adjustable sternum strap and padded hip belt
- cool mesh padded back
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "E7HDBZQJ" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- 100% cotton canvas
- earphone hole
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack
$16 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 4 days ago
iFly 16" Backpack
$11 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the iFly 16" Backpack in Black for $11.20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900D polyester
- mesh padded back
New
Nordstrom Rack · 3 hrs ago
Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack
$35 $60
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19.5" x 12" x 6"
- 4 zip exterior pockets and 1 flap pocket
- elastic lashing straps
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack
$31
free shipping
$16 off and the best deal we could find
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetike Flagship Store via Amazon offers the Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers in several styles/colors (Elegant Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "PWNES963" cuts the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes 1 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
