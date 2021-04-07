Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
-
Expires 4/19/2021
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shop and save on folding patio sets, sectional patio sets, chaise lounge recliners, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "OUTFUR10" to take an additional 10% off these already discounted items. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliner w/ Cushion in Red for $152.95 after code ($17 off).
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for
$329.99$319.99 ($290 off).
That's a savings of $45 for Ace Rewards Members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members price is $50.
- In Taupe or Gray.
Deck out your patio (or deck) with deals on a range of new shades. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Living Accents Solar LED 9 Tiltable Taupe Market Umbrella for $49.99 ($20 off)
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
That's $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- 8" dimeter x 2.76" high
- soft grip ergonomic handle
- oven safe to 500°F
- compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Sign In or Register