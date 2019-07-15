JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Winston 3-Piece Bistro Set for $71.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $50.39. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to drop that to $50.39 and avoid the $15 shipping charge. That's $190 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- tables measures about 24" x 24" x 28"
- chairs measure about 31.5" x 16" x 18" and have a 200-lb. weight capacity
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
