JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$283 $1,350
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $404.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $283.49. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $15 shipping surcharge. That's $1,006 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- six chairs and a table
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table
$35 $67
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table in Black for $36.49. Clip the $1.14 off on-page coupon to drop that to $35.35. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price, with in-store pickup
Features
- sliding drawer
- measures 18" x 22"
- Model: 20218
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays 6-Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table
$35
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- orders of $35 or more bag free shipping
Features
- measures 72" x 30" x 29"
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Abbyson Riely Wicker 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
from $549 $649
$53 shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Riely Wicker 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set in Espresso for $549 plus $52.59 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $72. Shop Now
Tips
- Plus members receive free shipping, and regular members may offset the shipping cost by upgrading
- Non-members pay an additional $54.90, so its better to purchase a Plus membership for $100 to avoid this fee and shipping costs
Features
- 42" x 30" table
- 24" x 24" x 35" chairs
- Model: DL-RD006-ES-5PC
Sam's Club · 6 days ago
Member's Mark Harbor Hill 7-Piece Cushion Dining Set
from $999 $1,199
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Member's Mark Harbor Hill 7-Piece Cushion Dining Set for $999 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Non-members pay an additional $99.90, so it better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
Features
- 60" round dining table
- 6 swivel rocker chairs
- Sunbrella weather-resistant cushions
- Model: FZA10094SAST
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 17 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
$462 $2,200
$15 shipping
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $659.99. Coupon code "BED8" drops it to $560.99. With $15 for shipping, that's $1,639 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "BLAC43" now drops the price to $461.99. Note that it doesn't stack with the coupon mentioned above. Buy Now
Features
- 6 chairs, 1 table
- Table measures 73.8" x 38.8" x 28"
