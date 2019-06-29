New
JCPenney · 53 mins ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • steel frames
  • poly-foam filling
  • 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
  • loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
  • table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
  • Code "BLAC43"
