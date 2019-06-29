New
JCPenney · 53 mins ago
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Details
Walmart · 1 day ago
Acme Furniture Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner
$109 $253
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Beige for $109 with free shipping. That's $36 under last week's mention, which had microfiber upholstery, and the lowest price we've seen for any version. (It's the best deal for any color now by $30, although many retailers charge around $200.) Buy Now
Features
- motion reclining mechanism
- pillow arm top
- tight seat & back cushion
Amazon · 2 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Walmart · 2 days ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Features
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
Playtex 18-Hour Comfort Strap Wireless Full-Coverage Bra 2-Pack
4 total for $28
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Playtex 18-Hour Comfort Strap Wireless Full-Coverage Bra 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Beige pictured) for $19.99. Add two 2-packs to cart and apply coupon code "BLAC43" to cut that to $27.99. That's a total of 4 bras at $7 each and at least $17 less than you'd pay in-store at your local warehouse store. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 36 B to 44 DD
JCPenney · 4 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 6 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis 9-Foot Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$41 $160
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 9-Foot Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in several colors (Red pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" knocks it to $40.79. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $119 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The pictured umbrella stand is not included.
Features
- tilt-head design
- 100% polyester canopy
